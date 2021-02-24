The Child Advocacy Center (CAC), in lieu of the Celebrity Dinner traditionally held, is partnering with Bootleggers BBQ to hold a St. Patrick's Day-themed drive-thru dinner event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 17 at the Child Advocacy Center, 411 Garfield Ave. in West Plains.
West Plains Bank and Trust Company is a Leprechaun level sponsor of the event.
“We are pleased to continue our past support of the Child Advocacy Center by sponsoring this unique fundraiser,” said West Plains Bank and Trust Company President and CEO David M. Gohn. “The current climate is a difficult one in which not-for-profit groups looking to raise funds so that they may continue their important work are struggling. It is a priority for our bank to continue our community involvement and financial support of groups such as the Child Advocacy Center.”
Sponsorships are still available and may be given by calling the Springfield CAC office, 417-831-2327.
A limited number of appetizers, hot meals and take-and-bake meals offering something for the whole family are available to order online until midnight March 12.
The menu includes smoked corned beef cabbage roll or beer cheese and pretzel appetizers for $12 each, which serve two to four people. Dinners, $40 each for two servings, are smoked Black and Tan pork tenderloin marinated in Guinness beer and spices, served with garlic buttered red potatoes with Parmesan and chives, along with bacon-glazed Brussels sprouts, or corned beef with garlic buttered red potatoes with Parmesan cheese and a beer bacon sauerkraut.
Take-and-bake dishes for two are smoked brisket shepherd's pie with salad and bread for $35, or Cajun chicken penne pasta with diced tomatoes, onions and cilantro for $30. A single-serving kid's meal of chicken strips with mac and cheese for $8 is also available.
Dessert options from Sugar Lily Bakery and Floral will be added.
To order, click here.
The Celebrity Dinner is the South Central CAC's annual fundraiser, but has been replaced this year with the drive-thru event considering the risk of COVID infection related to indoor large gatherings. The satellite office of the CAC opened in West Plains in 2011, serving the children of Howell, Douglas, Oregon, Ozark, Texas, Wright and a portion of Shannon counties.
The center provides forensic interviews and exams to child victims of abuse, neglect, and sexual abuse to gather evidence in cases resulting in criminal charges against the alleged perpetrator in an environment designed to be more comforting and compassionate for young victims than a traditional medical or law enforcement setting.
A child advocate is assigned to each victim and provides support and guidance to services to the child and nonoffending family members throughout the case, including medical, mental health, and legal resources.
In 2019, the South Central CAC and Springfield CAC served a combined 1,753 children in 16 Missouri counties. Of those children, 1,564 were given forensic interviews, 789 received Sexual Assault Forensic Exams, and 546 were given Child At Risk exams.
