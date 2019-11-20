U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the Office of Environmental Education is accepting applications for the 2020 Presidential Environmental Youth Awards (PEYA) and Presidential Innovation Awards for Environmental Educators (PIAEE) through Jan. 15, 2020.
Winners will be invited to Washington, D.C., in mid-2020 to be honored by the agency and present their work in a poster session.
“Each year, the Trump Administration proudly administers the prestigious Presidential Environmental Youth Awards and Presidential Innovation Awards for Environmental Educators to recognize outstanding U.S. students and teachers that are dedicated to furthering environmental education in their classrooms and communities,” said Andrew Wheeler. “Those selected demonstrate an unwavering commitment to educating others and raising awareness of environmental issues in order to promote a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations.”
“From land restoration efforts and forest management to cleaning up marine debris, it was encouraging to see the commitment that teachers and students have to improving their communities, promoting environmental stewardship and furthering environmental education at the 2019 awards ceremony,” said Council on Environmental Quality Chairman Mary Neumayr. “I encourage students and teachers from across the country to apply for the 2020 awards, and I’m looking forward to assisting Administrator Wheeler as this process moves forward.”
“The President’s Environmental Youth Award and the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators acknowledge the hard work students and teachers are doing across the region,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “It’s remarkable to see the diversity of projects and the ingenuity these young people and teachers bring to managing environmental problems facing their communities.”
BACKGROUND
Established by the 1990 National Environmental Education Act (NEEA), PEYA recognizes outstanding environmental stewardship projects from kindergarten to 12th grade, by promoting environmental awareness and encouraging community involvement.
Also established by the 1990 National Environmental Education Act, PIAEE recognizes outstanding K-12 grade educators who integrate environmental and place-based, experiential learning into school curricula and school facility management across the country. Under NEAA, the White House Council on Environmental Quality assists EPA in administering the PIAEE awards program.
EPA is seeking 2020 PEYA and PIAEE award applications for projects on a variety of environmental topics, including (but not limited to), projects on reducing food waste and loss and excess food recovery efforts; reducing contributions to ocean and marine litter; solutions in recycling; using science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to teach environmental education; environmental sustainability; sustainable agricultural practices; and healthy school environments.
EPA will select up to two winners in each of EPA’s 10 Regions — one regional winner for grades kindergarten through five and one regional winner for grades six through 12. Winners of next year’s awards will have their projects highlighted on EPA’s website.
All student projects must be sponsored by at least one adult older than 21. And, if the sponsor is not a teacher, the project must have a teacher as a cosponsor. The application and eligibility information are available at www.epa.gov/education/presidents-environmental-youth-award.
The Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators (PIAEE) recognizes outstanding teachers for K-12 who employ innovative approaches to environmental education. Up to two teachers from each of EPA’s 10 regions, from different states, will be selected to receive this award.
Teachers will receive a Presidential plaque and an award of up to $2,500 to be used to further professional development in environmental education. Winning teachers’ local education agencies will also receive awards of up to $2,500 to fund environmental educational activities and programs. Winners of next year’s awards will also be highlighted on EPA’s website. The application and eligibility information are available at www.epa.gov/education/presidential-innovation-award-environmental-educators.
For more information on the youth awards, email PEYA@epa.gov, and for more information on the teacher (PIAEE) award, email PIAEE@epa.gov.
