The West Plains Civic Center Pool and Fitness Center will reopen to the public May 18, city officials announced this week.
Occupancy will be limited to 35 people at a time at the pool and only 10 people at a time will be allowed in the fitness center. These numbers include lifeguards and staff.
“We are going to slowly reopen and try to return to normalcy,” said city Community Services Director Todd Shanks. “People need to be patient, follow social distancing and be aware that we will be enforcing these occupancy limits.”
Open swim hours for the public will be from 7 to 9 a.m. in the mornings and from 4 to 7 p.m. in the evenings Mondays through Fridays. The fitness center will also be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. the civic center will be closed during the weekends.
According to city officials, this will be the first stage of the civic center's reopening and entry to building will only be permitted through the exterior fitness center exterior doors. Locker rooms, pool and fitness center areas will be the only parts of the building open to the public during this stage.
Asked if the civic center pool reopening would serve as a trial run for reopening the city pool later this summer, Shanks said it is something the city will look into and monitor.
The civic center is developing the stage two plan, which includes reopening smaller venues in other areas of the building. Details will be available at a later date.
During stage one, staff will work diligently through the day to ensure disinfecting practices are performed, said city officials. Sanitation wipe stations will be available throughout the pool, locker room areas and fitness center stations.
Foot-powered door openers have installed on the backs of all restroom and locker room doors to help reduce the number of hands that touch door handles between cleanings.
“The very nature of this pandemic is very fluid, and we’ve had to be very flexible while working through our timeline,” said civic center Business Manager Eryn Walters, who pointed out that the civic center averages about 150,000 visits to the building each year. “It is the utmost goal of the civic center to ensure the safety of our employees and our customers, so we will continually ask for everyone’s patience through this process as we work to get back to our normal operating schedule.”
Call the civic center at 256-8087 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.