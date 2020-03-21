Officials with the University/Community Programs (U/CP) Department at Missouri State University-West Plains have canceled the department’s remaining theater events scheduled for this spring.
They include Joe and Nick’s VCR Party originally set for Tuesday; the Art Around Town exhibit from March 31 through April 9, including the April 5 awards ceremony; and Thom Wall, Master of Modern Vaudeville, on April 30.
Although disappointing, U/CP Director Brenda Polyard said the cancellations are the wisest course of action as the state and the nation responds to the coronavirus.
“Due to the current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the city of West Plains, we regretfully are canceling the remaining Missouri State University-West Plains University/Community Programs’ spring theater events,” Polyard said. “It is our hope to reschedule some of these in upcoming planning for the fall semester.”
Of particular note is the cancellation of Art Around Town, which celebrates the artistic skills of area elementary school children.
“This would have been the 20th year ‘Art Around Town’ would have been held,” Polyard said. “Each year, this event recognizes the wonderful talent of kindergarten through eighth graders in our region.”
For more information about the U/CP Department, visit wp.missouristate.edu/ucp.
