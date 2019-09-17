The Howell County Commission is expected to approve an order regarding abatement and additions of tax assessment for August during its regular meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday. The meeting will be held in the Commission Room on the third floor of the Howell County Office Building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The agenda, not yet finalized, also includes approval of accounts payable that may come before the commission and recognition of any guests who may be present.
