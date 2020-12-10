On Wednesday morning, Howell County Health Department officials reported 16 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.
Using estimated figures, the 14-day positivity rate is about 35.1%, up 9.3% from a week ago.
Public health officials say a 5% positivity rate is ideal for controlling the spread of the virus, and in West Plains, a mask requirement will remain in place at least through Feb. 2, unless that rate falls below 5% for seven consecutive days, at which point the city government could choose to rescind it.
According to the University of Missouri Extension dashboard for the county, cases have gone up 158.57% from eight to 14 days ago.
Of the latest cases to be announced, nine are in West Plains, three each in Willow Springs and Mtn. View, and one in Pottersville.
Twelve of the 180 known active cases currently require hospital care. At this time last week, 12 of 142 active cases were hospitalized.
•
Douglas County Health Department officials have reported 49 new cases of coronavirus infection thus far in December.
To date this year, 546 cases have been confirmed, and 111 probable cases have been identified in the county. As of Monday, 35 cases were known to be active, however the department’s Tuesday report added four new cases, but did not specify the number of those known to be active.
Six patients are receiving hospital care for COVID-19 complications.
•
This month so far, 98 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Texas County, along with two deaths attributed to the disease.
A total of 1,110 cases have been confirmed in the county, and 12 deaths to date.
Four people are currently hospitalized for treatment of complications, and 58 cases are known to be active, as of Monday, the county’s latest report.
The two latest deaths were both reported within the last seven days, and both occurred in patients between the ages of 80 and 90.
•
Since Thanksgiving Day, health officials in Wright County have reported 63 new cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the county’s year to date total 815. Also in the same time frame, two new deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, bringing that total to 18.
Only two reports have been issued this month, one on Dec. 2 and another on Tuesday. In the Dec. 2 report, 36 cases were added, and in Tuesday’s, 27 were added. Fifty cases are known to be active, with three patients hospitalized.
Nearly half of the county’s year-to-date cases have been counted in Mtn. Grove, 47.5%.
•
Officials with the Shannon County Health Center have reported 14 cases of COVID-19 this month, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 445.
Combined, over half of the county’s total cases, 59.6%, have been recorded in Birch Tree and Winona, and 22.2% have been identified in Eminence, according to a chart published by the health center on its social media. The remaining 18.1% are tallied in Shannon County portions of Summersville, Salem, Mtn. View, Hartshorn and Bunker communities.
Currently, 21 cases are known to be active, and one person is hospitalized.
While no deaths have been reported by officials this month, the county did report its 13 COVID-related death on Nov. 30, of a person between the ages of 80 and 90.
•
Two deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Oregon County and 44 cases announced by the health department thus far in December. The year-to-date totals are three deaths and 527 cases.
As of Tuesday’s report, the most recent issued by the department, 58 cases are known to be active, with five currently requiring hospital care.
Health department officials published a monthly breakdown of cases showing that the first case was recorded there in April, one case recorded in May, five in June, seven in July, 43 in August, 102 in September, 147 in October and 180 in November.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 328,206.
Change from last report: 0.
50,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-44,999: Kansas City.
20,000-24,999: St. Charles.
10,000-19,999: Boone, Greene, Jackson, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, St. Francois.
1,000-4,999: Adair, Audrain, Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dunklin, Henry, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, McDonald, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pettis, Phelps, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Texas, Warren, Washington, Webster.
500-999: Andrew, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Carroll, Dallas, Dent, Gasconade, Grundy, Howard, Livingston, Macon, Madison, Mississippi, Osage, Pike, Ralls, Ray, Ripley, Sullivan, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
100-499: Atchison, Caldwell, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Douglas, Gentry, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair.
Under 100: Mercer, Worth.
Deaths: 4,383.
Change from last report: Up 28.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 174,325.
Change from last report: 0.
15,000+: Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-14,999: Benton.
5,000-9,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Jefferson, Saline, Sebastian.
1,000-4,999: Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Clay, Columbia, Crawford, Crittenden, Drew, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Logan, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Pope, Randolph, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Ashley, Bradley, Clark, Cleburne, Conway, Cross, Desha, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Madison, Ouachita, Polk, Sharp, Stone.
Under 500: Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Lafayette, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Van Buren, Woodruff.
Deaths: 2,752.
Change from last report: Up 92.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
