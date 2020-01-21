A school bell that has been a feature of the Old Main schoolhouse in Salem, Ark., for over 70 years has been stolen, and officials are asking the public to keep a lookout for it.
Friends of Old Main Board of Directors member Ron Plumlee recently discovered the was missing while checking on maintenance at the schoolhouse, which was built in 1930 and is now operated by Friends of Old Main as a nonprofit activity center.
The bell was located at the top of the building steps and is reportedly made of brass, with an inscription around the top of it.
It appears that bolts holding the bell in place were sawed off, and it was likely at least two people were involved in the theft because of the bell’s size and weight, Plumee said.
Anyone with information that might lead to the recovery of the bell or the apprehension of those responsible is encouraged to contact the Fulton County, Ark., Sheriff’s Department at 870-895-2601.
