A private family graveside service for Walter Eugene Botzenhart, 74, West Plains, Mo., will be held at Union Hill Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Botzenhart passed away 6:38 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 17, 1945, at West Plains, Mo., to George Botzenhart and Hermine Moerschel Botzenhart. On Sept. 4, 1965, he was married at Huntsville, Ark., to Kay Rideout. He enjoyed going on cruises, playing golf, fishing and watching sports. Mr. Botzenhart attended Brandsville Pentecostal Church.
He is survived by his wife Kay Botzenhart, one daughter Kimberly Ann McCartney and husband Kevin, Sardis, Ga., three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, one daughter Kathleen, two grandchildren and one brother George preceded him in death.
Mr. Botzenhart will lie in state from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Foundation and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.