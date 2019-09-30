James Clayton Fears Sr., 52, Doe Run. Died at 12:26 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Winona. Yarber Mortuary, Winona.
Bryan Logan Tate, 26, Thayer. Died at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
Fern Rushford, 89, West Plains. Died at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at NHC Healthcare. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Barbara Poor, 80, Pomona. Died at 6:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Brooke Haven Health Care. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
