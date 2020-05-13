Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) will be hosting its first-ever Virtual Summer Games this May
and June.
Due to COVID-19, the State Summer Games experience had to be altered and moved to an
online format. The 2020 Virtual Summer Games will be unlike any other competition Special
Olympics Missouri has ever put on. It will include opportunities for athletes and Unified Partners
to compete in a variety of events from the comfort of their own homes.
From Saturday through Monday, athletes will "compete" by turning in their scores for all of the
events in which they are interested in competing (listed below). The results will be announced
via Facebook Live at 7 p.m. June 6.
Nine events are featured: planking, speed dribble (basketball), standing long jump, run/walk/roll
(150 feet), run/walk/roll (75 feet), wall sits, volleyball set/bump, swimming kicks and soccer
juggling. These obviously aren't SOMO’s traditional events, but the events don’t require much
equipment and can easily be done from home. There are modified and Unified divisions for
several of the events as well.
The Virtual Summer Games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, June 5 via Facebook Live, with the
Opening Ceremony. The virtual Opening Ceremony will include pieces that would traditionally
be in a Special Olympics Missouri Opening Ceremony including the Athlete's and Coach's Oath,
a Law Enforcement Torch Run, entertainment and a special guest declaring the games officially
open.
SOMO is inviting the general public to take part in these games. Volunteers can record
messages of support for the athletes, help fundraise, run in the #SOMOVirtualTorchRun, and
tune into the Opening Ceremony June 5 and the recap show on Saturday, June 6. More
information for volunteers is below.
Virtual Summer Games schedule and times are as follows:
Through Friday: Training on their own.
Saturday through Monday: Competition from home.
June 5, 7 p.m.: Opening Ceremony.
June 6, 6 to 9 a.m.: Sports Zone yoga and health lessons.
June 6, 10 a.m.: #SOMOVirtualTorchRun.
June 6, 7 p.m.: End of games recap video.
June 6, 7:30 p.m.: Dance.
VIRTUAL TORCH RUN
The Virtual Summer Games will also include a virtual torch run, with the hashtag
#SOMOVirtualTorchRun. Every year, thousands of law enforcement officers raise awareness
and funds for Special Olympics Missouri through the annual LETR Torch Run. Due to COVID-
19, SOMO had to cancel the in-person portion for the State Summer Games and the Torch
Run.
In honor of the 35th year of the Torch Run, everyone (law enforcement officers, coaches,
families, SOMO athletes, sponsors, etc.) can run/walk/roll 3.5 miles in your neighborhood to
participate. Pay $10 to participate; pay/fundraise a total of $35 and get a shirt.
The official run will take place at 10 a.m. June 6. If a runner can't participate on that day, they
can take part any other day that week. Regardless of when participants run, walk or roll that
week, take pictures and post them to social media with the hashtag #SOMOVirtualTorchRun.
For more information about the #SOMOVirtualTorchRun, please
visit www.somo.rallyup.com/virtualtorchrun2020.
Volunteers
Volunteers are a key part of SOMO’s success, and even though this event is happening
virtually, there are still ways for volunteers to get involved.
- Record a message of support for athletes on Fipgrid.
- Purchase a Virtual Summer Games shirt (and other SOMO apparel) in SOMO's online store.
- Participate in #SOMOSpiritWeek leading up to the games June 1-5.
- Join SOMO the morning of June 6 for yoga and health lessons.
- Join SOMO the evening of June 5 on Facebook at 7 p.m. for the Opening Ceremony.
- Supporters can also join SOMO again the next night for the wrap-up video and dance party.
The Virtual Summer Games would not be possible without the generous contributions of our
sponsors. Organizers thank their statewide partners: Knights of Columbus, the Law
Enforcement Torch Run, University of Missouri System, Casey’s General Store and Missouri
Association of Student Councils. The platinum sponsor is Veterans United Foundation, and the
gold sponsor is Shelter Insurance.
For more information about the 2020 Virtual Summer Games, contact Kayla Hull at 573-469-
7835 or email hull@somo.org.
Visit the Special Olympics Missouri website at www.somo.org/VirtualSummerGamest.
