Funeral services for Freda June Bridges, 81, Bakersfield, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bridges passed away at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019, at NHC Healthcare.
She was born June 15, 1938, at Bakersfield, Missouri, to John Homer Davis and Sally Teverbaugh Davis. On November 5, 1956, she was married at Salem, Arkansas, to EdV. Bridges, who preceded her in death on April 22, 2018. Freda enjoyed reading, gardening and flowers. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they were her life. She enjoyed her time together with her family and loved going to watch her grandchildren play sports. Mrs. Bridges was a member of Bakersfield Church of Christ.
She is survived by six children, Dale Bridges and wife, Lola, Bakersfield, Missouri, Russell Bridges, Fairdealing, Missouri, Steven Bridges, Bakersfield, Missouri, Brian Bridges and wife, Jennifer, Caulfield, Missouri, William Bridges, Bakersfield, Missouri and James Bridges and wife, Janeen, Fredericktown, Missouri; twelve grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one brother, Jerry Davis and wife, Nancy, St. Louis, Missouri; one sister, Martha Sims, Crider, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, one daughter-in-law, Mary Jane, four brothers, Mack, Burl, Jim and Darel and four sisters, Sue, Patsy, Helen and Mary, preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Baptist Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Baptist Hill Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
