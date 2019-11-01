Those grieving death and loss during the holidays are invited to special holiday-focused grief support event hosted by David Ball.
The session will be held at noon Friday at Grace’s Place, 530 Fletcher Terrace in West Plains, behind Pleasant Valley Manor, and is expected to last 1.5 to two hours. Refreshments will be provided.
Workbooks are also provided as tools for help and suggestions. All who are grieving the loss of a loved one are welcome.
For more information call West Vue, 256-2152, and leave a message for Ball, who will return calls promptly.
