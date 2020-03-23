A celebration of life service for Christopher Jeff Girdley, 33, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Girdley passed away at 6:04 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 23, 1986, at West Plains, Mo., to Jeffrey Girdley and Karen Hunt Avey. Mr. Girdley was a veteran, having served with the United States Army. Christopher loved his kids and enjoyed hunting, fishing and motorcycles.
He is survived by three children Joseph, Chloe and Madeline Girdley; his father Jeffery Girdley and wife Heather, West Plains, Mo.; his mother Karen Avey and husband, Jeff, Fortuna, Mo.; three brothers Andrew Girdley, Andrew Garner and Joshua Avey; four sisters Amber Girdley, Abbigail Garner, Allison Garner and Heather Steward; and his grandmother Jackie Hunt.
His grandparents and several aunts and uncles preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to West Plains Regional Animal Shelter and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
