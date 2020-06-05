The Howell County Health Department reports an 11th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Howell County.
The patient, a Mtn. View resident, is isolating and following public health guidance, and contact tracing on the case is underway and known contacts to the case are being notified, say officials.
Only one potential community exposure has been identified in the county: On Saturday afternoon, the patient reportedly visited Walmart in Mtn. View; the specific time is unknown. Those who visited that location during that time are at low risk for contracting COVID-19 as a result of their visit, but should monitor themselves for symptoms, say officials.
The case has been linked to the previously identified cases in the Mtn. View area; a week ago, officials announced several employees of Signal gas station in that city had tested positive for the coronavirus.Howell County Health Department continues to track and monitor the outbreak, said officials.
•
The Shannon County Health Center reports five county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A total of 137 tests have been conducted, with 131 coming back negative; 1 result is pending.
Of the five who tested positive, three are in isolation and two are no longer required to be quarantined.
County health officials announced a third confirmed case Sunday in a 30-year-old man, along with two probable cases, who were close contacts. The two probable cases were confirmed Tuesday, it was announced.
The person who was the third confirmed to have the virus had come into contact with another confirmed case in a neighboring county prior to his diagnosis, said officials.
Potential locations of exposure, considered low-risk, include Honeysuckle Inn in Mtn. View from May 24 to 27, and Walmart in Mtn. View between about 1 and 3 p.m. May 25, said officials.
•
The Howell County Health Department reported that as of Wednesday afternoon, prior to the 11th positive confirmation, 961 tests had been conducted for the coronavirus on county residents.
Of those test, 934 had come back negative and 17 were pending.
Of the 11 total positive cases, six are currently in isolation, and five have ended quarantine. No deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded in the county.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 14,057
1,000-4,999: Kansas City, St. Louis City, St. Louis County.
500-999: Buchanan, Jackson, St. Charles.
100-499: Audrain, Boone, Cass, Clay, Franklin, Greene, Jefferson, Saline, Scott.
50-99: Adair, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Mississippi, Pemiscot, Pettis, Stoddard.
25-49: Andrew, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Christian, Dunklin, Gentry, Jasper, Moniteau, Pike, Pulaski, St. Francois, Warren.
10-24: Bates, Benton, Clinton, Henry, Howell, Joplin, Linn, McDonald, Montgomery, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Vernon, Washington, Webster, Wright.
Deaths: 786 (Audrain, Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Gentry, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Moniteau, New Madrid, Newton, Pemiscot, Pettis, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Taney, Washington).
No cases reported: Barton, Dade, Hickory, Knox, Ozark, Putnam, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 8,067
1,000-4,999: Pulaski.
500-999: Benton, Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Francis, Washington.
100-499: Crittenden, Craighead, Yell.
50-99: Cleburne, Cross, Greene, Lawrence, Lonoke, Mississippi, Sebastian.
25-49: Carroll, Clark, Crawford, Hot Spring, Howard, Independence, Johnson, Madison, Miller, Poinsett, Polk, Randolph, Sharp, Van Buren, White.
10-24: Ashley, Baxter, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Desha, Drew, Grant, Hempstead, Izard, Lee, Ouachita, Perry, Phillips.
Deaths: 142: (Benton, Bradley, Carroll, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Garland, Hempstead, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Sebastian, Sevier, Sharp, St. Francis, Union, Van Buren, Washington, White, Yell).
No cases reported: Calhoun.
