West Plains High School officials announced that, after a student vote, prom plans set for July 24 will move forward.
School officials recently sent a survey to all 2019-2020 juniors and seniors seeking their opinions on three options: to cancel prom, to host a different kind of event or to hold prom as planned, with social distancing and masks.
"The survey results overwhelmingly say our students want to have prom and are willing to wear a mask," said R-7 District Communications and Community Relations Director Lana Snodgras.
As a result, prom will be held as scheduled, with students following guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including wearing masks.
According to Snodgras, details will be announced regarding the time and location within a week.
