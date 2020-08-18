Fern Rideout, age 101, died on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her residence in Peoria, Ariz.. She was born on Aug. 30, 1918, in West Plains, Mo., to Oscar and Jessie Ingalsbe.
She will be laid to rest in San Mateo, Calif., beside her deceased husband Henry.
Survivors include children Robert Rideout (Sharon), Roger Rideout (Susan), James Rideout (Judy) and Merrilyn Rawston (Caleb). She also leaves eight grandchildren, and multiple great- and great-great grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.