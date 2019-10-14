Jonathan Warren Fields, 57, Willow Springs. Died Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Howell County. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Crue Don Ridenoure, 30, Willow Springs. Died Thursday, Oct. 10, at Texas County Memorial Hospital. Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs.
Thelma Louise Henry, 92, Mtn. View. Died at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her home. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
“Dick” Richard S. Kilgore Sr., 75, Willow Springs. Died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his home. Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs.
Vivian Irene Nicholson, 88, Mtn. View. Died at 3:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Mtn. View Healthcare. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Clint Allen, 91, West Plains. Died at 10:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Brooke Haven Healthcare, West Plains. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Steven Jay Danielson, 72, West Plains. Died at 5:47 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Fulton County Hospital, Salem, Ark. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
