Irma Launius

Graveside services for Irma Marie Launius, 83, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Launius passed away at 7:55 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at her home.
She was born July 20, 1937, at West Plains, Mo., to Ray Crow and Rosa Knox Crow. Irma was born, married and died on the family homestead.
On Feb. 7, 1959, she was married to Kineth Galin Launius. She loved her God and all things good and simple. Mrs. Launius drove a school bus for over 30 years in West Plains and in the state of California for special needs kids for several years. She enjoyed her job and loved the children.
Mrs. Launius was a passionate advocate for the underdog; she loved irises, lilacs and all things purple. She especially loved her family, friends and community. She enjoyed canning, sewing and being a blessing. Irma moved from a peaceful sleep to her eternal life; she would have said, “It couldn’t have been any better.”
She is survived by her husband Kineth Launius, of the family home; one son Grant Launius and wife Pam, West Plains; five grandchildren David Murdy, West Plains, Christina Daily and husband Tim, West Plains, Heather Murdy, West Plains, Donna-Jean Acosta and husband Dalton, Silver Springs, Nev., and Sarah Murdy, West Plains; and seven great-grandchildren Aidan, Miguel, Kenneth Lee, Max, Amaya-Marie, Lucas and Zephaniah.
Her parents and one brother Leland Crow preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon Bible Society and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
