The Quill welcomes Nicholas Haring to its staff as a general assignment and features reporter and staff photographer.
Haring was born in Milton, Fla., on Jan. 31, 1985. He and his family moved to West Plains just before his 13th birthday.
He graduated from West Plains High School in 2003 and then spent one year at Southwest Missouri State University-West Plains (now Missouri State University-West Plains) before transferring to Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. There he majored in computer science and later, mass communications, for which he received a Bachelor of Science degree in 2010.
While in college Haring helped start a paranormal investigation club and an urban exploration group. On May 22, 2011, he and many others lost their homes in the destructive Joplin tornado. He moved back to West Plains shortly after.
Haring took his experience from the tornado and other events happening in his life following the disaster and wrote a novel which he published in 2014 and a second one the following year.
In the fall of 2014, he became active with the Avenue Theatre, acting in a lead role in “Night of the Living Dead” and a few other productions.
“I hope readers will like the upcoming work I do for the Quill,” said Haring. “You can expect fair and precise reporting from me. I also look forward to being more engaged with the community.”
“I am excited about Nicholas joining our Quill newsroom team as a staff writer/photographer,” said General Manager/Managing Editor Allison Wilson. “He’s a great writer and communicator and he cares a great deal about his community. I’m looking forward to working with him to grow our coverage of local news.”
“When I heard Nicholas was interested in joining our team at the Quill, I was thrilled,” said News Editor Abby Hess. “I really think readers will enjoy his curiosity and enthusiasm for telling a good story and honoring truth.”
Haring comes to the Quill after working since November 2014 for the West Plains R-7 School District as a substitute teacher while continuing work on his third novel and other writing projects. In 2016, he wrote and directed a dark comedy play at the Avenue Theatre titled “Kutezy Not for Kids”.
In addition to writing, Haring has a number of hobbies which keep him busy. He enjoys photography, collecting vinyl records, traveling and hosting trivia nights at Wages Brewing Company every fourth Thursday of the month.
