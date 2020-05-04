Christopher Burgess

A memorial service for Christopher Andrew Burgess, 51, West Plains, Mo., will be held at a later date.
Mr. Burgess passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 7, 1968, at Benton Harbor, Mich., to Freeman Burgess and Debbie Erwin. Mr. Burgess had worked as a welder. He loved motorcycles, camping, riding four wheelers and spending time with his family. Mr. Burgess was a member of Amy Baptist Church.
He is survived by two children Morgan Cook and husband Dillynn, and Sidney Burgess, all of Rolla, Mo., his mother and stepfather Debbie and Carl Slavings, Caulfield, Mo.; one sister Michelle Burgess; one stepsister, Abby Slavings; and many nieces and nephews.
His father preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
