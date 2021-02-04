Dr. Luke Boyer has been named the Laclede County School District superintendent in Conway, effective July 1, announce West Plains R-7 School District officials.
Boyer has been with the West Plains Schools for the past 11 years, serving as assistant superintendent of finance. Before West Plains, Dr. Boyer served as superintendent of Koshkonong Schools.
"Professionally, it's exciting to get back to a holistic school leadership role,” said Dr. Boyer. “West Plains has been an incredible place to serve and to bring up our family. We are forever indebted to the faculty and staff who have invested in our kids.”
"Dr. Boyer has dedicated many years to the West Plains community and our schools,” said R-7 Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson. “While we are sad to lose him, we are excited as he advances his career."
Boyer will finish out the school year, with his resignation taking effect June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.