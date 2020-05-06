While the West Plains Public Library remains closed to the public, curbside service is available for library items between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
There is a limit of 10 items that may be checked out per library card. Reservations may be made online at www.westplainslibrary.org, or by phone at 256-4775.
Patrons are asked to have library cards ready at pickup. If more than one person is picking up materials, patrons are asked to wait in line and practice social distancing.
Positive tests: 9, 341
Over 3,500: St. Louis County.
Over 1,000: St. Louis City.
Over 600: St. Charles.
Over 300: Buchanan, Jackson.
Over 200: Jefferson, Saline.
Over 100: Franklin.
Over 75: Boone, Clay, Greene, Scott.
Over 50: Cass, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Pemiscot, Pettis.
Over 25: Butler, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Moniteau, Perry, Platte, Pulaski, St. Francois.
Over 10: Adair, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Dunklin, Jasper, New Madrid, Newton, Pike, Ray, Stoddard, Taney, Warren, Webster.
Deaths: 418 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Newton, Pemiscot, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Washington).
No cases reported: Barton, Dade, Dent, Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Knox, Laclede, Mercer, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Schuyler, Shannon, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 3,611
Over 800: Lincoln.
Over 500: Pulaski.
Over 100: Benton, Garland.
Over 75: Craighead, Faulkner, St. Francis, Washington.
Over 50: Cleburne, Lawrence, Saline, Union.
Over 25: Clark, Cross, Johnson, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Pope, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Bradley, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Grant, Howard, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Poinsett, Randolph, Sebastian, Sevier.
Deaths: 83 (Bradley, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lafayette, Lincoln, Lee, Logan, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier, Van Buren, Washington, White, Yell).
No cases reported: Calhoun Little River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.