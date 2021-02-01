Michael Mandrell 

A memorial service for Michael Allen Mandrell, 37, Bakersfield, Mo., was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Mandrell passed away at 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 20, 1983, in Streator, Ill., to Walter Mandrell and Jane Richardson Wilson. He graduated from West Plains High School with the Class of 2001. He married his bride Victoria Cunningham on April 20, 2017. Victoria brought five children Zachary, Parish, Jacob, Katlynn and Ricky to their relationship, and Michael loved and cared for them all. He is survived by his wife, Victoria Mandrell; his mother and stepfather Jane Wilson and Mike Willig; his brother Andrew James (AJ) Mandrell and his children Austin and Naomi Mandrell; his sister Samantha (Mrs. Roger) Cunningham and her children Spring Crawford, Summer Culpepper and Aiden Cunningham; and his daughter Elayna Ivory Rose Mandrell.
His father preceded him in death.
Mr. Mandrell lay in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Friday at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Association and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main St., West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
