The West Plains Chamber of Commerce reminds the public the annual Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, starting at the corner of Porter Wagoner Boulevard and Girdley Street, traveling down Porter Wagoner and ending at Broadway and People’s Park.
The route has been changed to allow spectators plenty of space to accommodate social distancing between families and groups, organizers have said.
Parade participants will enter the lineup at 1 p.m. at the corner of Sunset Terrace and Holiday Lane, at which time volunteers will check participants in and distribute judging numbers. The lineup will travel up Holiday Lane.
Since the lineup route will be blocked to regular traffic beginning at 1 p.m., parents delivering children to floats may drop them at the corner of Sunset Terrace and Holiday Lane, or the corner of Holiday Lane and Girdley Street. Parade volunteers will shuttle the children to floats on the parade route on vehicles courtesy of Mega Motorsports, Heritage Tractor and Outpost Motorsports.
This year’s theme is “Stronger Together,” and floats will be judged in part on relevance to the theme. Other criteria include originality and workmanship.
Arlee Home Fashions is sponsoring the grand prize of $350; in the Commercial category, AirMedCare Network is sponsoring the first place prize of $300 and Hirsch Feed & Farm Supply of West Plains, the second place Prize of $200; in the Religious category, Brown Furniture & Appliance is sponsoring the first place prize of $300 and Gammill Quilting Systems, the second place prize of $200; and in the Miscellaneous category, the West Plains Optimist Club is sponsoring the first place prize of $300 and Community First Banking Company, the second place prize of $200.
Don’s Auto Service, Ozarks Healthcare and Ramona Heiney-State Farm Insurance jointly sponsor travel expenses for all bands participating in this year’s parade.
Parade supporters also include Simmons Bank, Ozarks Coca-Cola, Penmac Staffing Services, Brill Title Company, Towne & Country Lighting, West Plains Occupational & Insurance Physicals, Heart of the Ozarks Medical Equipment, Great Rivers Distributing, and Andy and Judy Ingalsbe.
All those who wish to participate in the parade must register in advance, said officials, stressing that walk-up entries will not be allowed. Lineup and safety instructions will be given to entries when they register.
“We would like to bring some joy to the end of this challenging year and hope for an uplifting holiday season,” said chamber Director Jessica Collins, when the parade was first announced. “In order to move forward with our plans, it will be the responsibility of each person attending the parade to protect each other by social distancing. We are asking our community to cooperate with all safety measures as we try to get back to some normalcy in our lives.”
For more information or entry forms, call the chamber office at 256-4433 or email info@wpchamber.com.
