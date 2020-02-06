A Salem, Ark., man died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 412 west of Glencoe, Ark., according to the Arkansas State Police.
Tpr. Taylor W. Woods with Troop I of the patrol, Harrison, reported Michael Ault, 63, was the driver of an eastbound 2003 Ford Taurus that traveled off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.
The death marks the 44th traffic fatality in Arkansas for 2020 compared to 37 the same time last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.