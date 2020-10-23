Beginning Oct. 31, the compost site at the West Plains Solid Waste Transfer Station, 1853 Good Hard Drive, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week for the month of November, city officials announce.
Residents should empty leaves from bags or containers and take the bags or containers with them. There is no charge for bringing leaves to the site.
For residents who cannot take their leaves to the site or prefer for city crews to pick them up at their homes, sanitation crews will collect the leaves for a fee.
Residents should call city hall, 256-7176 or the Sanitation Department, 255-2330 before 4 p.m. on Thursdays, and leave a name and address. Leaves will be collected on Fridays. The fee is $5 for the first six bags and 50 cents for each additional bag.
Customers will be billed for the service on their utility bills.
