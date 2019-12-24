Memorial services for Bobby Dean Woolf, 77, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
He was born the son of the late Clifford Onel Woolf and Pearl Ethel Middaugh Woolf, on January 23, 1942 in Summersville, Missouri and died December 18, 2019 in West Plains, Missouri.
He is survived by three children, Shelly Thoman, Kansas City, Kansas; Kelly Gray, Kansas City, Kansas, and Lee Ann Card, Shawnee, Kansas; four sisters, Ina Wilson, Fairplay, Missouri; Carol Whisenant, Shawnee, Kansas; Shirley George, Kansas City, Kansas, and Sharon Seat, West Plains, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Amanda Webb, Andy Gray, Shayne Thoman, Chance Thoman, Blayne Murphy, Cameron Wright, Drayvin Woodson, and Skyyler Wright, and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Bobby Allen Woolf; five sisters, Wilma Putzel, Reba Summers, May Summers, June Rippee, and Connie Collins, and three brothers, Denton Woolf, Darrell Woolf, and Timothy Woolf.
He married his high school sweetheart, Juanita Warren. He was retired from General Motors, where he was employed for thirty years. He loved to hunt and fish.
