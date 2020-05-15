Below are several upcoming events at Missouri State University-West Plains, many of which are open to the community. Feel free to clip this calendar and keep it for your reference to make sure you don’t miss any events that might interest you. Also listed are several important dates on the university’s calendar that area residents might want to keep in mind.
Current – Regular registration for current and readmitted students for 2020 summer session and fall semester classes. First-time freshmen should call the academic advisement center office, 417-255-7222, for orientation information. To see a schedule of classes, visit wp.missouristate.edu/schedule.htm.
May 25 – Memorial Day holiday. Offices closed.
June 5 – Senior citizen registration for 2020 summer session classes. Call 417-255-7955 for more information.
June 7 – Last day to register (online only) for 2020 summer session classes.
June 8 – 2020 summer session classes begin.
