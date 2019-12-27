AMVETS Post 98 will host its 2020 Ring in the New Year Bash starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The festivities will include door prizes, live music from Missouri Outlaws, dancing and drink specials. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door.
AMVETS Post 98 is at 1852 County Road 6070 in West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.