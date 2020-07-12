West Plains city officials and the Howell County Health Department are encouraging residents to continue to be diligent in efforts to protect themselves and loved ones from coronavirus infection and to contain the spread of COVID-19.
A West Plains civil emergency order already in place through Dec. 31 has been amended, effective Friday, to "strongly encourage residents to wear face masks in public" to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, in combination with 6-foot social distancing and frequent handwashing.
The original order was signed June 20 by Mayor Jack Pahlmann, with the intent of slowing the spread of the coronavirus in West Plains. Businesses and services will continue to operate.
The health department likewise stresses the importance of social distancing and masking in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"Social distancing, also called 'physical distancing,' means keeping a safe space between yourself and other people who are not from your household," said health department Director Chris Gilliam. To practice social or physical distancing, he explained, stay at least 6 feet -- about two arms' length -- from other people who are not from the same household.
Social distancing should be practiced in both indoor and outdoor spaces, in combination with other everyday preventative actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including wearing cloth face coverings or masks, avoiding touching one's face with unwashed hands and frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact for a prolonged period of time, said Gilliam.
"Spread happens when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, and droplets from their mouth or nose are launched into the air and land in the mouths or noses of people nearby," he explained. "The droplets can also be inhaled into the lungs."
Recent studies indicate that people who are infected, but do not have symptoms, likely also play a role in the spread of COVID-19, Gilliam noted.
"Since people can spread the virus before they know they are sick, it is important to stay at least 6 feet away from others when possible, even if you — or they — do not have any symptoms," he emphasized. "Social distancing is especially important for people who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19."
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, it is recommended that everyone in the state of Missouri wear a cloth face covering when in a public setting where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
MASK UP TO PROTECT OTHERS
Homemade cloth face coverings offer some degree of protection against large infectious droplets, such as mucus or saliva, that may occur when speaking, sneezing or coughing, said Gilliam.
"This particularly protects those around the person wearing the face covering and helps people, who may have the virus and do not know it, from transmitting it to others," he explained. "Face coverings may also limit the wearer from touching their own mouth and nose."
A cloth face covering should fit snugly but comfortably over the mouth and nose and against the side of the face, and be secured with ties or ear loops.
People should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose or mouth when removing their cloth face covering, say public health officials. Handle the mask only by the ear loops or ties, and remove them only when hand washing or hand sanitizer is available to immediately perform hand hygiene after removing.
Routine laundering of the face covering is recommended.
All should be advised, noted Gilliam, that even simple cloth face coverings can make it harder to breathe. Individuals should take care not to use materials or excessive layers that restrict breathing ability. All individuals should take care to monitor their own health while wearing a mask or face covering, and consult a doctor with any concerns.
Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children younger than age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators.
"Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance," said Gilliam. ;"If you are a caregiver for an individual with the virus, every attempt should be made to get a surgical facemask or N-95 respirator."
OTHER WAYS TO LIMIT THE SPREAD
For those who must be in public settings, face coverings should be used in conjunction with other health recommendations already in place, such as social distancing, using proper cough/sneeze etiquette, frequent handwashing, and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth.
Anyone who is sick, or has been in close contact with someone who is sick, should stay home.
FOR EMPLOYERS
Identifying and mitigating exposures to the virus that causes COVID-19 before work begins should be an initial step taken in any facility. Engineering and administrative controls that prevent or reduce exposures should be used with any policy that considers use of face coverings by employees, said Gilliam.
The use of masks does not replace good business practices to maintain a healthy work environment, including encouraging sick employees to stay home, supporting good respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene and performing routine environmental cleaning and disinfection, he noted.
Employee policies should include considerations for good contamination control as well as employee’s medical conditions that may preclude use of face coverings. Consult with infection control, industrial hygiene or a public health agency for guidance or facility-specific recommendations. For more information: www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Gilliam said the health department has been receiving a high volume of COVID-19-related questions from concerned citizens and employers. He reports that HCHD does its best to give accurate timely responses.
“At times we are overwhelmed and cannot respond as quickly as we may hope,” he added, noting that that a great deal of COVID-19-related information can be easily accessed on the CDC COVID-19 website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/index.html. Gilliam pointed out the link on the site identified as "Cases, Data, and Surveillance" is particularly informative and said he hopes people will take the time to see the information for themselves.
