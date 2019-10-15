The Fall Festival Kickoff event scheduled for this evening at Missouri State University-West Plains’ new outdoor amphitheater has been postponed until Thursday.
University officials said forecasts of inclement weather this evening prompted them to move the event to the later date.
Activities are scheduled for the same time, 5 to 7 p.m. Area residents are invited to come out, enjoy the tasty offerings of area food trucks, musical entertainment and games for all ages, organizers said.
“We still expect to have a great time celebrating the fall season and enjoying this latest addition to our campus, which also is available for community use,” said Missouri State-West Plains Chancellor Shirley Lawler.
For more information, call the Missouri State-West Plains development office at 255-7240.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.