Earnest Lee “Bud” Holloway, 77, of South Pekin, Ill., passed away at 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, Ill.
Born on May 17, 1943, in Lanton, Mo., to Earnest Thurman and Grace Zona (Perkins) Holloway, he married Cynthia Kay Hoyt on Nov. 28, 1970, in Couch, Mo. She survives.
Also surviving are his two children James Lee (Dawn) Holloway of South Pekin and Jennifer Leann (Chris Goodwin) Holloway of East Peoria, Ill.; his four grandchildren Brooke, Jacob, Joshua and Jackson Holloway; and his two siblings Dorothy Jean Fincham and Ruth Ann Smith, both of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his three siblings Jo Coldiron, Nicholas Holloway and infant brother James.
Bud was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Germany during the Vietnam War.
He had worked at Lonza in Mapleton for 32 years, retiring in 2006.
An avid Chicago Cubs fan, Bud enjoyed fishing, playing softball, watching and reading westerns and riding his motorcycle. He was jokester in a loving way, who found great joy spending time with his grandchildren.
Bud attended Summit Point Church in East Peoria.
His private memorial service will be on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Chris Sansom will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the United States Army and Tazewell Military Rites Team. A public gathering celebrating Bud’s life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at the State Line Cemetery in Fulton County, Ark.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude, Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637.
