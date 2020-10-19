Doyle Bufford Johnson, 83. was called home to the Lord on Oct. 16, 2020, at his home in Couch, Mo. Doyle Johnson, born on Dec. 23, 1936, in Alton, Mo., was the first son of Noel B. and Lucy Johnson. On Jan. 20, 1960, Doyle married the love of his life, Alice Leu Johnson.
Doyle is preceded in death by his parents Noel B. and Lucy Greer Johnson, wife's parents Albert and Lucy Grooms Leu, two brothers-in-law George Leu and Samuel Leu, and sister-in-law Barbara Johnson.
He is survived by wife Alice Leu Johnson of Couch, Mo.; daughters Cassie (Greg) Hackworth and LaReeca Howell; granddaughters Ashley (Paul) Bradshaw, Allie (Tray) Whitsell and Willow Hackworth; brothers Dale Johnson, Harlin (Wanda) Johnson, Garlin (Mary Lou) Johnson, James (Ruth) Johnson, Phillip (Ruby) Johnson and sister Mary (Harriell) Booker; sister-in-laws Margret Leu and Secretha Leu.
In lieu of flowers family members would like to encourage donations to the Norman Church Cemetery.
