CIVIC ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR was won by AMVETS Post 98 in West Plains, 1852 County Road 6070. The award, presented by Judy Ingalsbe, was given to AMVETS in recognition of its many community events and for the meals provided during Thanksgiving and Christmas. This year the AMVETS of West Plains provided over 1,000 meals through home deliveries and in-house family style dinners. From left: Post Commander Keith Collins, Auxillary member Fran Bray, Matt Rheims, Ingalsbe and Judge Advocate Jim Bray.