About 300 people attended the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet Thursday evening at the West Plains Civic Center despite wintry weather earlier in the day and the threat of more to come that evening.
Chamber Executive Director Jessica Collins said she counted over 320 people participating in the festivities.
The chamber and its organizing committee celebrated the night in a “star-spangled" fashion, making an effort to highlight not only the civic and community achievements of its members, but also for West Plains as a whole.
The theme for the 2019 awards banquet was “Star Spangled… Red, White, Blue and You,” and Dr. Lori Wilson, superintendent of the West Plains R-7 School District, was the master of ceremonies.
Laughter and tears of joy were experienced during the event which recognized individuals, businesses and organizations of the community for hard work, diligence and service.
Outgoing Board Chairman Bob Eckman, owner of E-Communications, passed the gavel to incoming Chairman Jeff Welch, of Welch, Couch & Company, as a symbolic gesture welcoming Welch into his new role.
Nine awards were presented that evening in a ceremony at times light-hearted and emotional as names were read out and attendees exchanged friendly banter.
AWARD RECIPIENTS
West Plains R-7 Communications Director and chamber board member Lana Snodgras presented the 2019 Educator of the Year to West Plains High School and Job for America’s Graduates instructor Joan Dietrich.
Dietrich has been involved with the JAG program since it began in West Plains five years ago. Her students have competed at state and regional levels, where they have excelled and won awards, according to Snodgras.
“Her students give countless testimonials on how she and the JAG program have made a tremendous impact on their lives,” Snodgras said. “The support you, our business community have given this program also lends to its continued success.”
Chamber member Ken Joplin presented this year’s Honorary Member for Life award to former chamber board member Jay Padgett.
Padgett, a member of the chamber since 1967, graduated Mtn. View High School and Westminister College and served as a captain in the U.S. Army. He served on many local boards, including the West Plains Chamber of Commerce, West Plains Rotary Club, Ozarks Medical Center Board of Directors and 18 years on the West Plains Bank Board.
On May 27, 2017, he was awarded the Granvil Vaughan Founders Award at the Commencement of Missouri State University-West Plains for his significant impact upon the mission of the MSU-WP campus.
Incoming chair Jeff Welch presented the 2019 Citizen of the Year award to Ramona Heiney for her leadership, outstanding accomplishments and service to the West Plains area and chamber through her civic and charitable works.
Heiney, a co-chair of the chamber’s Christmas Parade Committee is active with many clubs and organizations in the area. In 2019, she helped the West Plains Rotary Club raise over $18,000 during the Rotary’s annual Taste of Missouri fundraiser.
She works as an insurance agent for State Farm in West Plains and involves her agency in giving back to the community by sponsoring the West Plains High School baseball team and providing gift certificates each month to students-of-the-month from Fairview, Richards and Junction Hill schools.
“She continually provides financial and hands-on support to the chamber of commerce,” said Welch. “Her tireless commitment to serving makes her very deserving of the Citizen of the Year award.”
Landmark Bank president and chamber board member John Plummer presented this year’s Customer Service Award to Mulligan’s Package Store in West Plains, 808 Porter Wagoner Blvd.
Accepting the award was owner John Harris who started the business in November 2014. Harris’ business has grown steadily over the years and has received praise and good comments and reviews from customers online.
“His wife states that he is the poster child for the city’s motto ‘Make it happen here,’” said Plummer. “He often speaks of his love for his community and enjoys watching it grow.”
Currently Harris is remodeling the old Quill building and turning it into an event center called “The Venue,” which he says he plans to open soon.
The Civic Organization of the Year was presented by board member Judy Inglasbe to the local AMVETS Post 98 in West Plains, 1852 County Road 6070. Accepting the award on behalf of the post were Post Commander Keith Collins, Auxiliary member Fran Bray, Matt Rheims and Judge Advocate Jim Bray.
The post received its national charter on Sept. 19, 1979, and started with only 17 members. In the 40 years since, it has grown to over 200 members in the local area.
“Their goal is to improve the quality of life for veterans, their families and their communities through leadership, advocacy and service,” said Ingalsbe. “They truly are a Star-Spangled member.”
Joe Kammerer, chamber board member and nonprofit alliance president, presented the Humanitarian of the Year award to Andi Hilburn-Vaini. The award, accepted on her behalf by her husband Marc Vaini, was given in recognition of her philanthropic efforts and her active service to the communities of the southern Ozarks.
Hilburn-Vaini owns four local McDonald’s restaurants and is a big supporter of the Ronald McDonald House.
“Besides her contributions to the community, she strongly supports her team,” Kammerer said. “She believes in recognizing her people and rewards them on their results.”
The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented by MSU-WP Director of Business and Support Services Dr. Scott Schneider to John Plummer for his community service and time serving the Chamber.
Plummer, a graduate of the College of the Ozarks, is involved with the Kiwanis Club and several local boards.
“He is always the first to volunteer his time, resources and knowledge,” Schneider said. “His sincerity and sense of humor are qualities that endear him to everyone.”
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented by former board chair and Shelter Insurance agent Dave Thomas to MSU-WP instructor and former West Plains Councilwoman Dr. Brenda Smith.
Smith taught at WPHS for 18 years and became the assistant director of the South Central Career Center in 2003 and then its director in 2012. She served on the West Plains City Council from 2010 to 2018 and has been involved with several local boards and clubs.
“She has touched many lives in her work and service to West Plains,” said Thomas. “Each place she has served is in a stronger position than she found it due to her quiet determination and leadership.”
Outgoing board chair and owner of E-Communications Bob Eckman presented the final award of the night, Chamber Business of the Year, to West Plains Greenhouses and Nursery, 1299 County Road 8690.
Accepting the award was owner Lisa Cropper. She began the business in 1998 and has grown her business, which now includes the largest greenhouse in a 100-mile radius.
“Her drive, determination and countless work hours helped this business become a success,” Eckman said. “She grew only the strongest and healthiest plants to keep costs low for her customers.”
Cropper and her business have been major contributors and supporters of local organizations and sports. In honor of her business’s 20-year anniversary she donated $20,000 in grant funds to local nonprofits.
Two outgoing board members were recognized for their longtime service to the chamber board of Directors. Plaques were presented to Ron Grennan and Judy Ingalsbe. They will be succeeded on the board by Eric Gibson and Joe Kammerer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.