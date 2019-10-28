West Plains’ fifth annual Alzheimer’s Walk will coincide with the Downtown Stroll on the Square, set for this Friday.
Registration for the walk starts at 5 p.m. and will likely be held near Aid Downtown Antiques, said coordinator Vena Schaffer. The opening ceremony will be held at 6, lasting for about 10 or 15 minutes, and the walk itself will start at 6:15 p.m.
Schaffer said the walk will likely begin near the registration point and move counterclockwise around the square, ending at Perry’s Barbershop. After the walk, participants are encouraged to mingle and visit vendor booths to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and resources.
Booths set up for the event will be a mix of vendor booths representing supporting businesses and booths featuring crafters selling their handmade items, said Schafer. A map will be available.
In addition to the booths, there will be a silent auction table, quilt giveaway, fun and games for children, live music and refreshments. Country at Heart and West Plains Bank and Trust will sell forget-me-not flowers for $1 donations, to go toward the Alzheimer’s Association.
The event is free to participate in, said Schafer.
“Yes, it is a fundraiser, but you can come and just walk, you don’t have to pay money to be a part of it,” she said, but anyone who wants to donate and is able to is encouraged. The walk is a slow walk around the square to show support and not a 5K walk, so everyone can participate.
There will also be a costume contest with two prizes awarded: one for the person who wears the most purple, the color associated with Alzheimer’s disease awareness, and another prize for the person with the best costume.
The walk is organized as a way for the public to support those that are dealing with Alzheimer’s disease, which affects almost every family in the U.S., said organizers.
For more information call Schaffer, 417-496-1948.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.