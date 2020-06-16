Seventy-six years after he was drafted into the U.S. Army, John Edgeller of West Plains got a surprise Sunday afternoon.
His fellow veterans at AMVETS Post 98 presented a lifetime achievement award to Edgeller, who served in the Army in World War II and retired from military service as a lieutenant colonel with the National Guard. The soon-to-be 94-year-old veteran was recognized for his long-time devotion and service to his country and for his 32 years as a member and past office holder with AMVETS Post 98.
Edgeller was grateful for the unexpected honor.
“I was really surprised, I had no idea I was going to get this today,” he reacted afterward.
Edgeller was drafted into the Army in June 1944, just a few days after he graduated high school. The next year, he served as a private in the 96th Infantry Division (I.D.) during the Battle of Okinawa. He participated in some of the bloodiest fighting of the battle, such as the fight for Hacksaw Ridge, made famous by the 2016 film of the same name, and the clearing some of the last Japanese resistance on the island.
Edgeller said he celebrated his 19th birthday on one of the many hills they had to take, one they had just captured from the Japanese.
“We couldn’t push forward anymore because of the fire from two Japanese machine-gun bunkers,” he recalled. “The next day, a flamethrower (Sherman) tank came up and took them out and we were able to move forward after that.”
“Those flamethrower tanks were something else,” he said, pointing to a spot across the hall. “They could throw a jet of flame all the way across this room and fill it with fire.”
It wasn’t long after that birthday the main Japanese resistance on the island was broken, and on June 22, the island was declared secure.
After the battle, Edgeller, along with the rest of the 96th I.D., was sent to the Philippines to train for Operation Coronet, the invasion of mainland Japan. However, the war came to end before that operation could be carried out.
After the war, Edgeller reenlisted to become an officer.
“I figured if I was going to have to go in again, I was going to go in as an officer,” Edgeller joked. He added that the officers got better pay and better living conditions.
Edgeller served in the Missouri National Guard and worked his way up to lieutenant colonel before eventually retiring in 1987. During his time in the National Guard, Edgeller served as commander of the unit in West Plains and in Doniphan.
In 1988, he joined AMVETS Post 98, for which he has served as the post commander seven times.
“I kept getting elected because no one else wanted to do it,” Edgeller chuckled.
Edgeller lives in West Plains with his wife Ruth and he has four children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.