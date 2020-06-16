On Sunday, AMVETS Post 98 presented WWII veteran and retired Lt. Col. John Edgeller, holding the plaque, with a lifetime achievement award. The plaque reads, “This award is presented to John Edgeller for his devotion and service in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and Desert Storm. He is a veteran of the famous battle at Hacksaw Ridge. He has been a faithful AMVET member for thirty-two years, holding numerous offices including commander multiple times. Thank you for all of you have done for our country and our post.” The plaque was made by Ozark Awards in West Plains. From left: Doug Johnson, Jim Bray, Edgeller and Jerry Housley.