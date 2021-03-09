Shortly before 2 p.m. today, Tuesday, human remains were found on private property off of South Highway 17, reports the Howell County Sheriff's Office.
The remains have not yet been identified, and the incident is under investigation.
More details will be reported as they become available. Watch the Quill for updates.
