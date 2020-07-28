The John J. Pershing Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will offer a special telephone Caregivers FIRST training for caregivers of veterans with physical or cognitive impairments.
The four-part series is scheduled to be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4, 6, 11 and 13, and telephone dial-in information will be provided upon registration. The classes are free of charge and open to any veteran caregiver, but attendance at all four classes is requested by organizers.
“The program is designed to help caregivers learn new skills, practice positive self-care, connect with other caregivers and navigate VA and other community resources,” said Caregiver Support Program Manager Jessi Houchins. “This will be a great opportunity for caregivers to learn about some tools and resources that can help with their caregiving responsibilities.”
Participants are asked to register before Thursday by calling Jessi Houchins at 573-778-4545 or Vicki Burns at 573-686-4151, extension 59118.
