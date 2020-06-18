Eleven projects have been collectively awarded $110,098 from the city of West Plains through its Community Grant Program, which is in its first year.
The funds were generated through the April 2019 voter-approved increase in the city hotel/motel tax, and the final amount to be distributed was green-lighted by the West Plains City Council in a special session held June 3, based on recommendations from the Tourism Advisory Board.
According to Community Services Director Todd Shanks, the purpose of the program is to help fund tourism and economic development-related projects that significantly impact the community.
Shanks said the funds allocated are mostly for reimbursement after money is spent, though this year's awarded funds can carry over to next year if events are postponed or rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we designed this originally, we had asked the projects to use the funds by the end of the fiscal year, March 31 of the next year,” Shanks explained. “However, with things being the way they are, we’re not putting a real time limit on when the funds need to be used.”
For example, one of the projects awarded was the Making Waves Invitational Swim Meet, granted $13,000 to be used for a timing system for competition in an event hosted by the West Plains Waves swim team.
However, because the city opted not to reopen the Aquatic Center, the meet had to be canceled for 2020 by event organizers.
“We are now shooting for late next summer to have the meet,” said Waves swim coach John Niesen, adding that the small size and lack of specific features needed to host the meet eliminated the West Plains Civic Center pool from consideration.
“There’s no room for spectators, no diving platforms and there are other issues with the pool as well,” Niesen said.
Shanks assured the funds will still be available to the event organizers, since the money is for reimbursement for the purchase of a timing system used for competition.
“We’ve told them the money is earmarked for that purpose or until they tell us they no longer need it,” he said. “If there are any substantial changes in what the funds will be used for, then the organizers would need to reapply for them.”
In addition to the swim meet, funds of $7,500 were awarded to Total Town Makeover; $10,000 to Heart of the Ozarks Half-Marathon; $20,000 each to Oz-Con and the NJCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament; $12,848 to Galloway Creek Nature Park for playscapes; $10,750 for Ozarks Deep Art and Culture Trail; $7,000 to Ozarktoberfest; $1,500 to West lains Home & Garden Show; $6,000 to Ozarks Howler Triathlon; and $1,500 to Christos House for its annual Chocolate Festival.
“Christos House is thrilled to receive funding from the Community Grant Program to help us reach out to a larger participant base and encourage people from throughout Missouri and the Ozarks to attend our event,” said Christos House Executive Director Moiria Seiber.
According to Shanks, none of these funds have been paid out yet; they are earmarked for reimbursement to organizers after the purpose of the requested funds is fulfilled.
“We are allowing the funds to be made available beforehand on a case-by-case basis, but the organizers would have to let us know and work with us,” Shanks said.
Applications to receive grant funding were scored based on project characteristics, organizational capacity, budget and project benefits and specifics.
For more information call 256-7176 or email Shanks at todd.shanks@westplains.gov.
