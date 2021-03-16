Verba Endicott 

Funeral services for Verba June Endicott, 83, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Gospel Hill Church of Christ under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Endicott passed away at 5:39 a.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home.
She was born Sept. 25, 1937, in Ozark County, Mo., to Elmer (Shorty) Roberts and Emma Fore Roberts. She graduated from Bakersfield High School with the Class of 1957 as valedictorian. On Oct. 17, 1958, she was married in West Plains, Mo., to Denzil Endicott.
Mrs. Endicott enjoyed crocheting and collecting bells. She was a member of Gospel Hill Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband Denzil Endicott, of the family home; one daughter Anjeana Hatley and husband Ernest, West Plains, Mo.; two grandchildren Clarissa Hatley, Springfield, Mo., and Chloe Handley and husband Haston, Fulton, Mo.; two sisters-in-law Gwinda Roberts, West Plains, Mo., and Shirley Boyd, Phoenix, Ariz.; one brother-in-law Bill Endicott and wife Carolyn, Independence, Mo.; three nieces Melody Kenslow, Angie Berry and husband Donnie, and Kayla Miller and husband Sam; special cousin Vadna Bench and husband Jr.; and many other extended family members.
Her parents, two infant grandsons Dustin and Justin Hatley, one brother Larry (Bo) Roberts, two infant brothers and one brother-in-law Jim Boyd preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Gospel Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Hill Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
