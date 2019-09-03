A Thayer man has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, exhibiting, after allegedly holding another man at gunpoint at the Comfort Green Motel in Thayer.
Nathan E. Bivins, 54, who lives at the motel, was arrested Aug. 22 and is held on $250,000 bail, according to court records.
Sgt. Jordan Reed of the Oregon County Sheriff’s Department stated he and other members of the sheriff’s department and Thayer Assistant Police Chief Luke Martin responded to the motel that day, located north of Thayer off of U.S. 63.
He observed Bivins appeared to be intoxicated, swaying as he stood and slurring his words. Reed said the alleged victim told him an altercation began when Bivins walked up to he and his wife in the lobby of the motel and began making inappropriate comments.
The man said he felt he should confront Bivins about the comments, but had no intention of starting a fight, and added Bivins walked off, went into his room, and came back with a handgun after a short time.
The alleged victim stated Bivins pointed it at him, then walked away again. The man’s wife reported she saw Bivins pull the hammer back on the gun as if he was about to fire it. Surveillance video that reportedly captured the entire incident shows Bivins leave his motel room, walk 10 to 15 yards to where the alleged victim was and raise his arm towards the man’s upper body, Reed said, adding it shows an object in Bivens’ hand, but it is unclear what the object is in the video.
The alleged victim is then seen ducking down and moving backwards with Bivins advancing toward him and at one point appearing to shove him, Reed said. At no point during the video of the incident did the alleged victim assault or attempt to assault Bivens, the officer stated.
A Glock .45-caliber handgun and a Sig Sauer 1911, also a .45-caliber handgun and a semi-automatic with an external hammer, were reportedly confiscated from Bivins’ room, both unloaded at the time they were seized.
A partially empty bottle of vodka was also seen in the room, Reed noted.
After being arrested Bivins reportedly refused to take a Breathalyzer test but when asked how much alcohol he had consumed told Reed “a bunch,” and added he hadn’t been driving.
Bivins allegedly told the officer he hadn’t pointed a firearm at the other man then said he was afraid he was about to be assaulted and that the other man made a threatening statement to him, but wouldn’t tell the officer what.
At the conclusion of the interview Bivins told Reed he would take care of it himself when he got out of jail, and “they” won this one, but he will win next time. When asked, Bivins declined to give further explanation of what that meant, Reed said.
According to the motel owner and another tenant of the motel, Bivins is often intoxicated and frequently carries a handgun in the waistband of his pants. The tenant stated Bivins has a habit of complaining about other people staying at the motel and has threatened to shoot dogs, and people he believes to be drug users, and has started fights while intoxicated.
Reed reported a criminal check revealed Bivins was convicted in 2002 of unlawful use of a weapon and received probation, in 2005 found guilty of driving while intoxicated and served 10 days in jail before being released on probation and in 2006 found guilty of possessing/discharging a firearm while intoxicated and sentenced to probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.