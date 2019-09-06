National Guard Armory
QUILL FILE PHOTO

At 10 a.m. Saturday, the 1142nd Engineer Company (SAPPER) will hold a unit activation ceremony at the West Plains Armory, 1315 Webster St.

The public is invited.

Refreshments will be served during the event.

