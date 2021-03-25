Ozarks Christian Academy invites the public to its Community Day from 8 to 10:30 a.m. April 27 at the school, at 210 Allen St. in West Plains.
The annual event is an opportunity for members of the community to meet staff, visit classrooms and learn more about the classical Christian education that is offered at the K-12 school. Student ambassadors and staff will be on hand to help visitors gain an understanding of the school’s philosophy and feel for the school’s culture.
Administration will be available for any questions.
All who are interested are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
Families considering enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year are encouraged to apply early.
For more information contact the main office at 1-417-255-1622.
