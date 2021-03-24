The Douglas County Health Department has recorded a single confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past week, reported on Monday.
The case is the only active case in the county and does not require hospital care, according to officials. To date, the county has reported 1,052 cases.
The Ozark County Health Department reports, as of Friday, two cases of COVID-19 are known to be active, and neither requires hospitalization.
The total number of cases recorded in the county is 649, down three from the department’s last report issued March 7.
Officials explain that in the process of contact tracing, it is sometimes revealed an infected person lives outside of the county and the case is transferred to the county of residence.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 571,460.
Change in past day: 584.
75,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
10,000-24,999: Boone, Buchanan, Jefferson.
5,000-9,999: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Joplin, Newton, Pettis, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Warren, Washington, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Howard, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Carter, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Gentry, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Maries, Monroe, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan.
Under 500: Atchison, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 8,429.
Change in past day: 55.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 328,707.
Change in past days: 0.
25,000+: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-24,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Saline, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Greene, Jefferson, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, White.
2,500-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Johnson, Lincoln, Miller, Poinsett, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Lawrence, Lee, Little River, Logan, Madison, Marion, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sharp, Van Buren.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Lafayette, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Woodruff.
Under 500: Calhoun.
Deaths: 5,544.
Change in past day: 0.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
