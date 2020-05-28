Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood and plasma to all area hospitals, continues to make a critical appeal for all blood types.
Increased local usage and blood drive cancellations continue, with blood reserves below one-day levels for all blood types. Eligible donors are strongly urged to give immediately.
Most of the organization’s mobile blood drives for the months of April and May were canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing more than 6,500 donations have been lost, said CBCO officials. There are limited opportunities to give this week at mobile blood drives in the service region, but it remains vitally important to continue to see increased donation levels at CBCO’s four donor centers until further notice, they add.
“We came out of the Memorial Day weekend in dire need of help from our donors,” said CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts. “We’re having a difficult time keeping our shelves stocked, and since we’re the sole provider of blood to area hospitals, a blood shortage impacts us locally. It is vitally important to help the area where you live by giving blood that will be used to benefit your friends and neighbors.”
“We are so appreciative of our faithful donors and the many first-time donors who have stepped up during this time of need,” Roberts added. “Many of those who donated for the first time when all of this started are now eligible to give again and we are urging them to please consider making another donation. And if you have never donated, now is the perfect time to start.”
During the month of May, all donors receive a free T-shirt and donors at the Springfield donor center will also receive a FandangoNOW home-streaming movie voucher. Donation opportunities exist at CBCO donor centers in Springfield and Joplin in Missouri and in Springdale and Bentonville in Arkansas.
Appointments are strongly suggested so that social distancing guidelines can be maintained and for optimal donor flow. Donors may search for a drive coming to their area or make an appointment to give online at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
CBCO is actively seeking and scheduling emergency blood drives in areas not supported by a fixed site location. Anyone with a suitable space to host a blood drive, either inside or on a CBCO bloodmobile, is asked to contact the blood center at 417-227-5000.
