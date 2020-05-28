Funeral services for Robert Robinson, 92, Pottersville, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Pottersville Baptist Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Robinson passed away at 11:08 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 22, 1928, at Crider, Mo., to Alfred Isaac Robinson and Verla Leona Hicks Robinson. On Nov. 5, 1953, he was married at West Plains, Mo., to Wilma Jane Callahan, who preceded him in death on Oct. 5, 2011.
Mr. Robinson loved his church and church family; he was saved on Sept. 28, 2014, at the age of 86 years. He was a member of Pottersville Baptist Church.
Robert enjoyed bird hunting with his son Robbie, his brother Don and Max Fox. He attended schools at Crider and Pleasant Point. Robert had worked in the timber industry and at Meeks Lumber Company for 65 years before retiring.
He is survived by two sons, Robert Glen Robinson and significant other Cathy VanVleck, South Fork, Mo., and Rex Lee Robinson, Pottersville, Mo.; three grandchildren Charles Robert Robinson, Agnes LeAnn Fowler and husband Mike and Zaylor Watts and husband Greg; two granddaughters-in-law Angie Robinson and Paige Robinson; nine great-grandchildren Derrick, Dominick, Devin, Bristol, Ciara, Parker, Evie, Tera and Kacy; one brother Don Robinson and wife Rita, Crider, Mo.; several nieces and nephews; a host of family and friends; and his church family he dearly loved.
His parents; wife; one grandson Johnny Lynn Robinson; three brothers Chester, Paul and Arch Robinson; and one sister Lola Belle Roberts preceded him in death.
Visitation services will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Pottersville Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Pottersville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Pottersville Cemetery or Pottersville Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
