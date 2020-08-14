THIS WEEK
Aug. 14 (7 a.m.-4 p.m.): The Center Fundraiser Committee, on behalf of Gainesville’s senior center, will hold a Huge Inside Yard Sale at the Tecumseh Community Center that formerly housed the fire station, east of Gainesville on U.S. 160. Prices are very low, and many items are only a quarter. Funds from the sale will go toward The Center. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended, and “early bird” shoppers are discouraged.
Aug. 14 and 17 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Aug. 15 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.): The West Plains Public Library will host the Scholastic Book Fair in its Community Room.
Aug. 14 (11 a.m.-1 p.m.): The West Plains Senior Center will host a “We miss you ‘Meatloaf’ lunch” to give seniors an opportunity to say hello to the staff and volunteers who “miss you so much,” and meet the new administrator, Joy. Food will be available to-go, and includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, cheery cheesecake and a bottle of water. Suggested contribution for those 60 and older is $3.50; all others are encouraged to give $6. Call 256-4055.
Aug. 14 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Drive in the Willard Hunter Classroom at OMC Parkway Center. Appointments are strongly encouraged and may be made by calling 227-5006 or visiting www.cbco.org/donate-blood. Masks are required and will be provided if a donor does not have one.
Aug. 14 (2-2:30 p.m.): Learn about Missour's 400 species of bees and how to attract them during a free online program, “Hotel for Bees,” hosted by the MDC. Required registration may be completed online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173938.
Aug. 14 (6:30-8:30 p.m.): Ozark Christian Tabernacle is hosting the final day of its virtual Bible camp via Zoom. Registration for this event is closed.
Aug. 15 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.): The West Plains Farmers Market sets up at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd. in the pavilion on the south side of East Towne Village Shopping Center. Call 213-1148 to place an order for curbside pickup.
Aug. 15 (10 a.m.): The meeting of the Dripping Springs Cemetery will be held at the cemetery at the end of BB Highway in West Plains. Anyone interested in the business and upkeep of the cemetery is encouraged to attend. Call 277-5824.
Aug. 17, Sept. 15 (6 p.m.): The Dream Factory of South Central Missouri, dedicated to “making dreams come true for chronically ill children,” meets the third Monday of each month at Snyder’s Family Restaurant, 1027 Porter Wagoner Blvd. New volunteers are sought. Call 274-2497.
Aug. 18 (7 p.m.): Noah Hoehn will perform a free concert in the MSU-WP amphitheater featuring hints of classical music and traditional blues. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the civic center.
Aug. 20 and Sept. 17 (5-7 p.m.): Country at Heart and other vendors around the square offer refreshments and shopping during extended hours for Ladies Night Out on the third Thursday of each month.
NEXT WEEK
Aug. 21 (7-10 a.m.): American Legion has resumed hosting its breakfast on the third Saturday of each month at the American Legion Hall on Bill Virdon Boulevard. CDC recommendations for social distancing will be followed. Call Phil Vance, 255-5909 for information or questions.
Aug. 22: Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona will host Family Fishing Day. Details to be announced.
FUTURE
Aug. 29: Pulled Pork Picking Party at HOBA Park. From 1-3 p.m., Alan Strickland will give a banjo workshop. From 3-5 p.m., setup will take place, followed by a pulled pork or hamburger dinner by donation until 7, at which time a bluegrass jam will be held.
Sept. 1 (6 p.m.): An informal meeting of current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces will be held at the American Legion Post 23, 1401 Bill Virdon Blvd. to discuss the current status of local military service organizations and how they may improve their service to the vetteran community.
