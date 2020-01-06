Joslyn Smith

Funeral services for Joslyn Hailey Smith, 14, West Plains, Mo., were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Joslyn passed away at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at her home.
She was born Aug. 16, 2005, at West Plains, Mo., to Justin Ray Smith and Jessica Lynn Gunter Hallman. Joslyn loved playing with balloons and enjoyed going to the park and playing with gravel and the swings.
She is survived by her mother Jessica Hallman; her father Justin Smith; two sisters Maryia Gunter and Kalina Wooten; her grandmother Leslie Gilliam; her grandparents Brenda and Bryan Barkman; one aunt Jeanne Miller; and many other special family members and friends.
Visitation was held from 1 until 2 p.m., Monday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to any charity of choice and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
