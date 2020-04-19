A private graveside service for Sharon Jean Baney, 66, Bakersfield, Mo., will be held at Free Union Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Sharon passed away 9:18 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at NHC Healthcare.
She was born Aug. 26, 1953, at Hocomo, Mo., to Claude Eugene Strain and Mable “Joann” Hall Strain. She was married to Jesse H. Baney, who preceded her in death on Aug. 6, 2010; to this union one child was born, Angela Joann Baney. Sharon was a member of the Church of Christ.
She is survived by two grandchildren Evie Elizabeth Harmon and Joe Michael Harmon, two sisters Kathy Harper, Caulfield, Mo., and Connie Bales, Bakersfield, Mo.; one aunt Glenna Hall, West Plains; one uncle Charles Strain, Moody, Mo.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents, husband and daughter preceded her in death.
Ms. Baney lay in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Friday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.