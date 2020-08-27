William D. Fraley, 18, of Alton, died as a result of injuries suffered during a crash with a semi truck at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday on E Highway, 2 miles east of Couch in Oregon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. J.C. Howell with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Fraley was eastbound in a 2009 Ford F150 that crossed the center line and struck a 1993 Peterbilt semi truck almost head-on.
The driver of the Peterbilt was Michael R. Sanders, 58, of Winona.
Fraley was pronounced dead at the scene by Oregon County Coroner Tom Clary.
No injuries were reported for Sanders and both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Cpl. Howell was assisted at the scene by Sgt. J. M. Weadon, Msgt. R. T. Rees, the Alton Fire Department, the Missouri Department of Transportation, Oregon County Sheriff’s Department, Alton Police Department and Oregon County Ambulance Service.
Fraley’s death is the 24th traffic fatality in the nine-county Troop G area for 2020, compared to 26 during the same time frame last year.
